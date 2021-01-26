Farmers take part in a tractor rally to protest against new farm laws on the occasion of India's Republic Day in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Tear gas fired as thousands of Indian farmers burst through barricades around New Delhi with tractor rally on Republic Day
- The farmers have been camped out on the outskirts of India’s capital for two months protesting new laws which deregulate produce markets
- Authorities had agreed to let their tractor rally go ahead as long as they waited for a military parade to finish – which the farmers weren’t willing to do
Topic | India
Farmers take part in a tractor rally to protest against new farm laws on the occasion of India's Republic Day in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters