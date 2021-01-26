Farmers take part in a tractor rally to protest against new farm laws on the occasion of India's Republic Day in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters Farmers take part in a tractor rally to protest against new farm laws on the occasion of India's Republic Day in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Farmers take part in a tractor rally to protest against new farm laws on the occasion of India's Republic Day in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
India
Asia /  South Asia

Tear gas fired as thousands of Indian farmers burst through barricades around New Delhi with tractor rally on Republic Day

  • The farmers have been camped out on the outskirts of India’s capital for two months protesting new laws which deregulate produce markets
  • Authorities had agreed to let their tractor rally go ahead as long as they waited for a military parade to finish – which the farmers weren’t willing to do

Topic |   India
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse in New Delhi

Updated: 3:57pm, 26 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Farmers take part in a tractor rally to protest against new farm laws on the occasion of India's Republic Day in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters Farmers take part in a tractor rally to protest against new farm laws on the occasion of India's Republic Day in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Farmers take part in a tractor rally to protest against new farm laws on the occasion of India's Republic Day in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE