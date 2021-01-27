03:03
One dead as thousands of farmers storm India’s Red Fort
In India’s capital, farmers’ violent protest spurs heavy security presence
- The unrest, which left one farmer dead, marked a dramatic escalation in a stand-off between the government and thousands of protesting farmers
- On Wednesday, major roads were blocked by police and security forces set up barricades as riot police were stationed near New Delhi’s Red Fort
Topic | India
