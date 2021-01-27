03:03

One dead as thousands of farmers storm India’s Red Fort

India
Asia /  South Asia

In India’s capital, farmers’ violent protest spurs heavy security presence

  • The unrest, which left one farmer dead, marked a dramatic escalation in a stand-off between the government and thousands of protesting farmers
  • On Wednesday, major roads were blocked by police and security forces set up barricades as riot police were stationed near New Delhi’s Red Fort

Topic |   India
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse in New Delhi

Updated: 4:04pm, 27 Jan, 2021

