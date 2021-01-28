Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the World Economic Forum’s virtual meeting on Thursday. Photo: AFP
India will make more home-grown coronavirus vaccines available, Modi tells World Economic Forum
- So far only two made-in-India jabs have been introduced, but in the future many more vaccines will be made available, the prime minister said
- India has been carrying out reforms to improve its economy, he told a virtual meeting with world leaders
