US reporter Daniel Pearl is seen at an undisclosed location with a copy of Pakistan's English language newspaper Dawn. Photo: The Washington Post via AFP
US ‘outraged’ by Pakistan order to free journalist Daniel Pearl’s accused killer
- Biden spokeswoman calls the decision to release convicted mastermind Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh and three accomplices ‘an affront to terrorism victims everywhere’
- Pearl was abducted in Karachi while researching a story on Islamist militants and later beheaded
