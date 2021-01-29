Farmers sit on a tractor along a blocked highway at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh state border in Ghazipur as they continue to protest against the central government's recent agricultural reforms. Photo: AFP
Indian farmers defiant as police call for end to months-long protest over reforms
- Some protest camps have disbanded after a riot in New Delhi on Republic Day left one dead and at least 400 injured, but other farmers refuse to budge
- Tens of thousands have been protesting since November over deregulation laws which they fear will leave them at the mercy of big corporations
Topic | India
Farmers sit on a tractor along a blocked highway at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh state border in Ghazipur as they continue to protest against the central government's recent agricultural reforms. Photo: AFP