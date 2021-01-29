Rohingya refugees sit on board a naval ship taking them to Bangladesh’s Bhashan Char Island. Photo: EPA-EFE
Bangladesh relocates third group of Rohingya refugees to island
- Over 1,700 Rohingya Muslims who fled Myanmar were moved from the crowded Cox’s Bazar to Bhasan Char Island in the Bay of Bengal
- Human rights groups have criticised the move but Bangladesh insists it offers better living conditions
Topic | Bangladesh
