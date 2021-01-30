A farmer stands next to his tractor during an ongoing protest against the central government's recent agricultural reforms. Photo: AFP A farmer stands next to his tractor during an ongoing protest against the central government's recent agricultural reforms. Photo: AFP
A farmer stands next to his tractor during an ongoing protest against the central government's recent agricultural reforms. Photo: AFP
India
Asia /  South Asia

Protesting Indian farmers start hunger strike, marking Mahatma Gandhi anniversary

  • Thousands of farmers have been protesting against PM Narendra Modi’s agricultural reform laws, with a parade turning violent on Republic Day
  • Leaders said the hunger strike on the anniversary of the independence leader’s death would show that the protesters were overwhelmingly peaceful

Topic |   India
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:13pm, 30 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A farmer stands next to his tractor during an ongoing protest against the central government's recent agricultural reforms. Photo: AFP A farmer stands next to his tractor during an ongoing protest against the central government's recent agricultural reforms. Photo: AFP
A farmer stands next to his tractor during an ongoing protest against the central government's recent agricultural reforms. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE