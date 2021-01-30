A farmer stands next to his tractor during an ongoing protest against the central government's recent agricultural reforms. Photo: AFP
Protesting Indian farmers start hunger strike, marking Mahatma Gandhi anniversary
- Thousands of farmers have been protesting against PM Narendra Modi’s agricultural reform laws, with a parade turning violent on Republic Day
- Leaders said the hunger strike on the anniversary of the independence leader’s death would show that the protesters were overwhelmingly peaceful
Topic | India
