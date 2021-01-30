Eastern Nangarhar province has been the site of separate car bombings by the Taliban this week. Photo: Xinhua Eastern Nangarhar province has been the site of separate car bombings by the Taliban this week. Photo: Xinhua
Taliban car bombing in Afghanistan leaves 14 soldiers dead

  • A spokesman for the Taliban, Zabiullah Mujahid, claimed that a total of 50 soldiers were among the dead and wounded
  • The bombing, in the eastern province of Nangarhar, occurred in a place where both Taliban and Islamic State militants are active

Updated: 6:42pm, 30 Jan, 2021

