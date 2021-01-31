A farmer holds swords during a protest at the historic Red Fort in Delhi on January 26, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Indian farmers who stormed New Delhi’s Red Fort caused ‘insult’ to country, says Modi
- Tens of thousands of farmers have camped on the outskirts of the capital for more than two months to protest against new agricultural laws
- A tractor parade on Tuesday turned violent when some protesters deviated from pre-agreed routes, clashed with police and broke into the Red Fort complex
