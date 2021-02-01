A health worker inoculates a policewoman against Covid-19. Photo: AFP
India presents budget to revive economy after coronavirus slump, including twice as much spending on health care
- The government will launch federal health scheme with an outlay of about US$8.8 billion over the next six years, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said
- India currently spends about 1 per cent of gross domestic product on health, among the lowest for any major economy
Topic | India
A health worker inoculates a policewoman against Covid-19. Photo: AFP