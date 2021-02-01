Farmers shout slogans at a site of a protest near New Delhi on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Twitter blocks accounts at India’s request amid farmer protests: sources
- An IT ministry source said the government had directed Twitter to act against about 250 accounts and tweets which posed a ‘grave threat to public order’
- A spokesman for the farmers said their accounts ‘had not done anything wrong’ apart from supporting the long-running protests
Topic | India
