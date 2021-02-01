Farmers shout slogans at a site of a protest near New Delhi on Saturday. Photo: Reuters Farmers shout slogans at a site of a protest near New Delhi on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Farmers shout slogans at a site of a protest near New Delhi on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
India
Asia /  South Asia

Twitter blocks accounts at India’s request amid farmer protests: sources

  • An IT ministry source said the government had directed Twitter to act against about 250 accounts and tweets which posed a ‘grave threat to public order’
  • A spokesman for the farmers said their accounts ‘had not done anything wrong’ apart from supporting the long-running protests

Topic |   India
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 11:59pm, 1 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Farmers shout slogans at a site of a protest near New Delhi on Saturday. Photo: Reuters Farmers shout slogans at a site of a protest near New Delhi on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Farmers shout slogans at a site of a protest near New Delhi on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE