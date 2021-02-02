Indian army solders disembark a helicopter while performing an operation demonstration. Photo: Bloomberg
India’s military budget increases less than expected as it struggles with China stand-off
- Both India and China have moved thousands of soldiers, tanks, artillery to disputed border after clashes in the Galwan valley in Ladakh last June
- India’s expenditure is about a quarter of China’s – in May 2020, Beijing announced a yearly defence budget US$178.6 billion
Topic | India
