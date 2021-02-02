Sri Lanka is key in the battle for influence in South Asia between traditional powers India and China. Photo: AFP
Sri Lanka calls off Colombo port deal with India and Japan
- Sri Lanka says the East terminal of Colombo port will be fully operated by the state-owned Sri Lanka Port Authority
- The country had previously said the port would be 49 per cent operated by India and Japan, with SLPA retaining the majority stake
Topic | Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka is key in the battle for influence in South Asia between traditional powers India and China. Photo: AFP