Indian security personnel are seen on Tuesday through barbed wire placed as farmers protest at the Ghazipur Border near New Delhi. Photo: EPA
India farmer protests: as Rihanna, Greta Thunberg voice support, New Delhi ramps up security
- Iron spikes, steel barricades and hundred of riot police have been added to protest sites outside the Indian capital, following last month’s violence
- Meanwhile, Rihanna, Greta Thunberg and other figures have commented on the protests on social media, drawing the Indian foreign ministry’s ire
