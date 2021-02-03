Indian security personnel are seen on Tuesday through barbed wire placed as farmers protest at the Ghazipur Border near New Delhi. Photo: EPA Indian security personnel are seen on Tuesday through barbed wire placed as farmers protest at the Ghazipur Border near New Delhi. Photo: EPA
Indian security personnel are seen on Tuesday through barbed wire placed as farmers protest at the Ghazipur Border near New Delhi. Photo: EPA
India
Asia /  South Asia

India farmer protests: as Rihanna, Greta Thunberg voice support, New Delhi ramps up security

  • Iron spikes, steel barricades and hundred of riot police have been added to protest sites outside the Indian capital, following last month’s violence
  • Meanwhile, Rihanna, Greta Thunberg and other figures have commented on the protests on social media, drawing the Indian foreign ministry’s ire

Compiled by SCMP’s Asia desk

Updated: 3:17pm, 3 Feb, 2021

