An Indian farmer shouts as he stands behind barriers during a protest at Delhi-Uttar Pradesh state border in Ghaziabad. Photo: dpa
US backs Indian farmers, as Delhi targets creators of ‘protest toolkit’ shared by Greta Thunberg
- While the protest has been largely peaceful, a recent bout of violence and vandalism led authorities to cut off power and internet access, among other measures
- Meanwhile, New Delhi police have filed a case against ‘unknown persons’ over a digital toolkit on how to support the protests
