Maria Sharapova might still not know who Sachin Tendulkar is, but she now has plenty of fans in Kerala state. Photo: Reuters Maria Sharapova might still not know who Sachin Tendulkar is, but she now has plenty of fans in Kerala state. Photo: Reuters
Maria Sharapova might still not know who Sachin Tendulkar is, but she now has plenty of fans in Kerala state. Photo: Reuters
India
Asia /  South Asia

‘Tendulkar is no longer our God’: Why some Indians are apologising to Maria Sharapova about cricket legend

  • Netizens from Kerala state rushed to say they were sorry to Sharapova for trolling her back in 2014 after she said she did not know who Sachin Tendulkar was
  • The apologies came after Tendulkar told foreign celebrities to stop commenting on Indian farmers’ protests – something many Keralites support

Topic |   India
Compiled by SCMP’s Asia desk

Updated: 4:43pm, 5 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Maria Sharapova might still not know who Sachin Tendulkar is, but she now has plenty of fans in Kerala state. Photo: Reuters Maria Sharapova might still not know who Sachin Tendulkar is, but she now has plenty of fans in Kerala state. Photo: Reuters
Maria Sharapova might still not know who Sachin Tendulkar is, but she now has plenty of fans in Kerala state. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE