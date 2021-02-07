Indian farmers during a farmers protest at the Delhi Ghazipur Border near New Delhi, India, on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Protesting Indian farmers block highways as demonstrations spread against new agriculture laws
- The protesters used tractors, trucks and even boulders to blockade roads, and carried banners and flags denouncing new agriculture laws
- Authorities deployed thousands of security forces mainly outside India’s capital New Delhi, where farmers have camped for more than two months
