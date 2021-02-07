A view shows damage after a Himalayan glacier broke and crashed into a dam at Raini Chak Lata village in Chamoli district, Uttarakhand state on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Himalayan glacier breaks in India, flooding power plant and killing three
- A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Tapovan area of the northern state of Uttarakhand, damaging two hydropower plants
- At least 16 workers were known to be trapped at one of the plants, and three bodies were recovered
Topic | Natural disasters
A view shows damage after a Himalayan glacier broke and crashed into a dam at Raini Chak Lata village in Chamoli district, Uttarakhand state on Sunday. Photo: Reuters