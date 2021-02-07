Mountaineer John Snorri, second left in front, with Karrar Haideri, a top official of the Alpine Club of Pakistan, front centre. Haideri said army helicopters were looking for Snorri and two of his climbing companions. Photo: AP Mountaineer John Snorri, second left in front, with Karrar Haideri, a top official of the Alpine Club of Pakistan, front centre. Haideri said army helicopters were looking for Snorri and two of his climbing companions. Photo: AP
Pakistan army joins search for missing K2 climbers

  • Army helicopters were searching for Ali Sadpara of Pakistan and his two companions, John Snorri of Iceland and Juan Pablo Mohr of Chile
  • The three lost contact with their support team during an ascent of the 8,611-metre high K2, the world’s second-tallest mountain

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 9:45pm, 7 Feb, 2021

