Rescuers remove debris cause by floodwaters at a hydropower project in the Chamoli district of India’s Uttrakhund state on Monday. Photo: National Disaster Response Force via AP Rescuers remove debris cause by floodwaters at a hydropower project in the Chamoli district of India’s Uttrakhund state on Monday. Photo: National Disaster Response Force via AP
Rescuers remove debris cause by floodwaters at a hydropower project in the Chamoli district of India’s Uttrakhund state on Monday. Photo: National Disaster Response Force via AP
India
Asia /  South Asia

India glacier collapse: rescuers search for hundreds missing in disaster’s wake

  • Sunday’s flood in Uttarakhand destroyed one dam, damaged another and washed away homes, leaving at least 18 people dead and hundreds missing
  • Rescuers are attempting to save dozens of workers who are stuck inside a tunnel at a hydropower plant that was in the path of destruction

Topic |   India
Reuters
Reuters in Lucknow, India

Updated: 7:55pm, 8 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Rescuers remove debris cause by floodwaters at a hydropower project in the Chamoli district of India’s Uttrakhund state on Monday. Photo: National Disaster Response Force via AP Rescuers remove debris cause by floodwaters at a hydropower project in the Chamoli district of India’s Uttrakhund state on Monday. Photo: National Disaster Response Force via AP
Rescuers remove debris cause by floodwaters at a hydropower project in the Chamoli district of India’s Uttrakhund state on Monday. Photo: National Disaster Response Force via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE