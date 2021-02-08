Rescuers remove debris cause by floodwaters at a hydropower project in the Chamoli district of India’s Uttrakhund state on Monday. Photo: National Disaster Response Force via AP
India glacier collapse: rescuers search for hundreds missing in disaster’s wake
- Sunday’s flood in Uttarakhand destroyed one dam, damaged another and washed away homes, leaving at least 18 people dead and hundreds missing
- Rescuers are attempting to save dozens of workers who are stuck inside a tunnel at a hydropower plant that was in the path of destruction
