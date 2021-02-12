A Nepalese woman holds a placard against a proposed rule which restricts foreign travel for women under 40 during a protest outside the Department of Immigration in Kathmandu, Nepal on Thursday. Photo: AP A Nepalese woman holds a placard against a proposed rule which restricts foreign travel for women under 40 during a protest outside the Department of Immigration in Kathmandu, Nepal on Thursday. Photo: AP
Nepal
Nepalis protest against proposed rules that could force women to require permission to travel

  • Since 2017, Nepal has restricted approval for its citizens to go to certain Gulf countries as domestic workers
  • The government says the regulation is to prevent human trafficking

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 5:55am, 12 Feb, 2021

