A Nepalese woman holds a placard against a proposed rule which restricts foreign travel for women under 40 during a protest outside the Department of Immigration in Kathmandu, Nepal on Thursday. Photo: AP
Nepalis protest against proposed rules that could force women to require permission to travel
- Since 2017, Nepal has restricted approval for its citizens to go to certain Gulf countries as domestic workers
- The government says the regulation is to prevent human trafficking
