Youth activists of civic society groups stage a mock funeral during a protest against rape in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hundreds of Nepalis stage mock funeral in protest after teenager’s rape and murder
- In Kathmandu, demonstrators carried a young woman on a bamboo stretcher to symbolise the victims who lose their lives to such crimes
- Several people wrapped black cloth around their eyes to symbolically protest against the government turning a blind eye to the spate of cases
