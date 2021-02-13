Residents carrying their children stand on a road after vacating their houses following an earthquake in Srinagar, India on Friday. Photo: Reuters Residents carrying their children stand on a road after vacating their houses following an earthquake in Srinagar, India on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Earthquakes
Asia /  South Asia

Magnitude-5.9 earthquake jolts countries from Tajikistan to India

  • The epicentre was in Tajikistan, near the country’s border with China and Afghanistan
  • Regional governments in the north-west and in the central province of Punjab in Pakistan put emergency service on high alert

Topic |   Earthquakes
DPA
DPA

Updated: 5:29am, 13 Feb, 2021

