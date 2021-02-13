An autopsy found the cubs’ lungs were badly damaged and they were suffering from severe infection. File photo: DPA
Pakistan zoo rejects neglect claims after two white tiger cubs die of suspected Covid-19
- The cubs died in the Lahore Zoo on January 30. They probably caught the virus from the person handling and feeding them
- Pakistan’s zoos regularly draw the ire of activists, who say hundreds of animals have died from poor living conditions there
