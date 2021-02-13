An autopsy found the cubs’ lungs were badly damaged and they were suffering from severe infection. File photo: DPA An autopsy found the cubs’ lungs were badly damaged and they were suffering from severe infection. File photo: DPA
Pakistan zoo rejects neglect claims after two white tiger cubs die of suspected Covid-19

  • The cubs died in the Lahore Zoo on January 30. They probably caught the virus from the person handling and feeding them
  • Pakistan’s zoos regularly draw the ire of activists, who say hundreds of animals have died from poor living conditions there

Reuters
Updated: 6:22pm, 13 Feb, 2021

