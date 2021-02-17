People demand the release of Indian climate activist Disha Ravi at a protest in New Delhi on February 17, 2021. Photo: AP People demand the release of Indian climate activist Disha Ravi at a protest in New Delhi on February 17, 2021. Photo: AP
#FreeDishaRavi: supporters slam arrest of Indian climate activist who backed farmers’ protests

  • New Delhi police say Disha Ravi shared a ‘toolkit’ to support the farmers’ protests with Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, who later tweeted it
  • Her supporters say the government is misusing a sedition law and arresting activists expressing support to the farmers

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 7:04pm, 17 Feb, 2021

