People demand the release of Indian climate activist Disha Ravi at a protest in New Delhi on February 17, 2021. Photo: AP
#FreeDishaRavi: supporters slam arrest of Indian climate activist who backed farmers’ protests
- New Delhi police say Disha Ravi shared a ‘toolkit’ to support the farmers’ protests with Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, who later tweeted it
- Her supporters say the government is misusing a sedition law and arresting activists expressing support to the farmers
Topic | India
