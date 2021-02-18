Indian journalist Priya Ramani, left, smiles after the Patiala House Court in New Delhi acquitted her of criminal defamation after she accused a former politician of sexual harassment. Photo: AP
Former Indian minister MJ Akbar loses #MeToo defamation suit against journalist Priya Ramani
- Ramani’s accusation against the ex-editor who became a minister in Narendra Modi’s BJP government led to about 20 sexual harassment claims against him
- She said her victory ‘will empower more women to speak up’ and ‘make powerful men think twice before they drag other people to courts’
Topic | India
