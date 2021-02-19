Temperatures at K2 can drop to minus 60 degrees Celsius. Photo: Getty Images
Pakistan declares missing climbers on K2 mountain dead after two weeks
- Climbers John Snorri from Iceland, Juan Pablo Mohr from Chile and Muhammad Ali Sadpara of Pakistan lost contact with base camp on February 5
- Pakistan says the search for the bodies will continue at K2, which is known in mountaineering circles as ‘the savage mountain’
Topic | Pakistan
