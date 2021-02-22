Works at a car factory of SAIC Motor in Shanghai. File photo: Reuters
India to clear 45 investments from China worth billions amid sour ties: sources
- Two government sources who have seen the list said most of the 45 proposals are in the manufacturing sector, which is deemed non-sensitive in terms of national security
- Some 150 Chinese investment proposals worth over US$2 billion were held up amid sour ties, with firms from Japan and the US routing investment through Hong Kong also caught in the crossfire
Topic | India
