India's Minister of Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad addresses a press conference on social media platforms and new regulations. Photo: AFP
India unveils new rules to regulate Facebook, WhatsApp content
- Indian PM Narendra Modi’s BJP government is tightening the leash on Big Tech, with regulations to make social media companies more accountable
- Meanwhile, Facebook ended its week-long blackout of Australian news and announced preliminary deals with three small local publishers
Topic | India
India's Minister of Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad addresses a press conference on social media platforms and new regulations. Photo: AFP