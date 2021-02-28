A member of a leftist student organisation takes part in a protest in Dhaka, Bangladesh, against the death of writer Mushtaq Ahmed in jail following his arrest in a Digital Security Act case. Photo: ZUMA Wire / DPA
Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina shrugs off protests over writer’s death in jail
- Mushtaq Ahmed collapsed and died at Kashimpur High Security Prison on Thursday. He was charged with spreading rumours and conducting ‘anti-state activities’
- Protesters have said Ahmed’s death was a ‘custodial murder’ after he was denied bail six times in 10 months.
Topic | Human rights
