A member of a leftist student organisation takes part in a protest in Dhaka, Bangladesh, against the death of writer Mushtaq Ahmed in jail following his arrest in a Digital Security Act case. Photo: ZUMA Wire / DPA
Human rights
Asia /  South Asia

Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina shrugs off protests over writer’s death in jail

  • Mushtaq Ahmed collapsed and died at Kashimpur High Security Prison on Thursday. He was charged with spreading rumours and conducting ‘anti-state activities’
  • Protesters have said Ahmed’s death was a ‘custodial murder’ after he was denied bail six times in 10 months.

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 5:20am, 28 Feb, 2021

