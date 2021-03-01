Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is administered a Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi, as the country expands its vaccination drive. Photo: AP
Indian PM Narendra Modi gets coronavirus vaccine amid spike in new cases
- After months of consistent decline, India’s Covid-19 cases are rising, with Maharashtra state seeing active cases nearly doubling in the past two weeks
- India’s vaccine roll-out has not gone entirely according to plan, but it is expanding the programme to include more people and private hospitals
