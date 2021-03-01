Chinese soldiers and tanks are seen during military disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at the India-China border in Ladakh. Photo: AFP Chinese soldiers and tanks are seen during military disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at the India-China border in Ladakh. Photo: AFP
China-India border dispute: Delhi security officials fear DMZ favours Beijing

  • India and China are forming demilitarised zones along their disputed Himalayan border and will no longer patrol a 9km stretch at Pangong Tso
  • But Indian defence and security officials are concerned about pulling back from strategic high ground

Bloomberg
Updated: 5:00pm, 1 Mar, 2021

