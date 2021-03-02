Large parts of India’s financial capital Mumbai were left without power for over 12 hours on October 12. It was initially blamed on a technical failure but reports have emerged that it could have been a cyberattack. Photo: Bloomberg
China denies report that cyber sabotage behind Mumbai power outage last year
- India says ‘Trojan Horse’ programmes possibly involved in the October 12 outage, which a New York Times report linked to a Chinese cyber campaign
- Meanwhile, a cyber intelligence firm said Chinese-backed hackers have targeted the IT systems of Indian Covid-19 vaccine makers
Topic | India
Large parts of India’s financial capital Mumbai were left without power for over 12 hours on October 12. It was initially blamed on a technical failure but reports have emerged that it could have been a cyberattack. Photo: Bloomberg