A woman receives a coronavirus vaccine at a hospital in India. The locally-developed Covaxin demonstrates ‘high clinical efficacy’ against Covid-19, says Bharat Biotech. Photo: EPA-EFE
India’s Bharat Biotech says its Covaxin coronavirus vaccine is 81 per cent effective
- Concerns were raised when the domestically developed vaccine was rolled out for emergency use in January before Phase 3 trials were completed
- Elsewhere, Cambodia’s PM Hun Sen has received a shot of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine supplied by the UN-backed Covax Facility
