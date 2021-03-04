A woman receives a coronavirus vaccine at a hospital in India. The locally-developed Covaxin demonstrates ‘high clinical efficacy’ against Covid-19, says Bharat Biotech. Photo: EPA-EFE A woman receives a coronavirus vaccine at a hospital in India. The locally-developed Covaxin demonstrates ‘high clinical efficacy’ against Covid-19, says Bharat Biotech. Photo: EPA-EFE
India’s Bharat Biotech says its Covaxin coronavirus vaccine is 81 per cent effective

  • Concerns were raised when the domestically developed vaccine was rolled out for emergency use in January before Phase 3 trials were completed
  • Elsewhere, Cambodia’s PM Hun Sen has received a shot of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine supplied by the UN-backed Covax Facility

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 1:27pm, 4 Mar, 2021

