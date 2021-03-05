People hold a candlelight vigil in support of sexual assault victims in Bangalore, India. File photo: AFP
Calls mount for ‘honour killings’ law in India after father beheads teenaged daughter
- The man, who carried the 17-year-old’s severed head to a police station in Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi district, said he attacked her over an alleged affair
- The crime has reignited demands from women’s campaigners for a specific law against honour killings to help protect potential victims
Topic | India
People hold a candlelight vigil in support of sexual assault victims in Bangalore, India. File photo: AFP