Prime Minister Imran Khan won 178 votes from members of his Tehreek-e-Insaf party and allies in the 342-seat lower house, proving the majority. Photo: DPA Prime Minister Imran Khan won 178 votes from members of his Tehreek-e-Insaf party and allies in the 342-seat lower house, proving the majority. Photo: DPA
Prime Minister Imran Khan won 178 votes from members of his Tehreek-e-Insaf party and allies in the 342-seat lower house, proving the majority. Photo: DPA
Pakistan
Asia /  South Asia

Imran Khan wins Pakistan Parliament vote to remain prime minister

  • The former cricket star voluntarily sought the confidence vote after his finance minister, Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, lost an election for a Senate seat on Wednesday
  • His win may temporarily bring stability to the South Asian nation as its economy recovers from the pandemic-induced contraction

Topic |   Pakistan
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 5:41pm, 6 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Prime Minister Imran Khan won 178 votes from members of his Tehreek-e-Insaf party and allies in the 342-seat lower house, proving the majority. Photo: DPA Prime Minister Imran Khan won 178 votes from members of his Tehreek-e-Insaf party and allies in the 342-seat lower house, proving the majority. Photo: DPA
Prime Minister Imran Khan won 178 votes from members of his Tehreek-e-Insaf party and allies in the 342-seat lower house, proving the majority. Photo: DPA
READ FULL ARTICLE