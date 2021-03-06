Prime Minister Imran Khan won 178 votes from members of his Tehreek-e-Insaf party and allies in the 342-seat lower house, proving the majority. Photo: DPA
Imran Khan wins Pakistan Parliament vote to remain prime minister
- The former cricket star voluntarily sought the confidence vote after his finance minister, Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, lost an election for a Senate seat on Wednesday
- His win may temporarily bring stability to the South Asian nation as its economy recovers from the pandemic-induced contraction
Topic | Pakistan
Prime Minister Imran Khan won 178 votes from members of his Tehreek-e-Insaf party and allies in the 342-seat lower house, proving the majority. Photo: DPA