The Dalai Lama receiving his first Covid-19 vaccination in Dharamsala, India, on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Tibet
Dalai Lama gets coronavirus vaccine shot: ‘This injection is very, very helpful’

  • The 85-year-old Tibetan spiritual leader received his first dose of the Covishield vaccine, which is made by India’s Serum Institute
  • Ten other people who live in the Dalai Lama’s residence were also vaccinated

Associated Press
Updated: 6:30pm, 6 Mar, 2021

