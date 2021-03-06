The Dalai Lama receiving his first Covid-19 vaccination in Dharamsala, India, on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Dalai Lama gets coronavirus vaccine shot: ‘This injection is very, very helpful’
- The 85-year-old Tibetan spiritual leader received his first dose of the Covishield vaccine, which is made by India’s Serum Institute
- Ten other people who live in the Dalai Lama’s residence were also vaccinated
