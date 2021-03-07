Chin refugees from Myanmar set fire to a mock coffin of Senior General Min Aung Hlaing during a protest in New Delhi. Photo: AP
Dozens of Myanmar citizens gather at Indian border, hoping to escape post-coup violence
- Myanmar authorities have also asked India to send back eight police who fled this week, ‘to uphold friendly relations’ between the two countries
- India, which has sought to build closer ties with Myanmar in order to counter China’s influence, has not condemned the coup
