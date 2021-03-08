A woman receives a shot of Covid-19 vaccine in Bhopal, India. Photo: EPA A woman receives a shot of Covid-19 vaccine in Bhopal, India. Photo: EPA
India urges other members of Quad alliance to match China’s investment in vaccine diplomacy

  • Beijing has committed to provide at least 463 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccines through exports and donations around the world
  • India is the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer and wants other members of the Quad – Japan, Australia and the US – to help fund production

Updated: 5:30pm, 8 Mar, 2021

