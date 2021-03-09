Passersby watch the stock market index on a display screen in Mumbai. Authorities are investigating a series of recent suspected cyber intrusions which could have led to a power outage in the city, crippled systems at banks and caused a glitch at a key stock exchange. Photo: AP
India moves to strengthen cybersecurity in wake of China-linked intrusions
- The new strategy aims to secure digitally connected government systems, as well as ‘supercritical’ nuclear, power and aviation infrastructure
- It comes amid allegations that Chinese intrusions last year may have affected stock exchange operations and electricity supplies in Mumbai
