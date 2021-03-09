Smoke bellows from a domestic hearth known as a ‘chulha’ that is fuelled using dung cakes in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, last month. Photo: Bloomberg Smoke bellows from a domestic hearth known as a ‘chulha’ that is fuelled using dung cakes in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, last month. Photo: Bloomberg
India cuts back on cooking fuel subsidies, sparking air pollution spike fears

  • Cash-strapped New Delhi has halved the amount it sets aside for LPG cooking fuel subsidies, leaving many Indians eyeing a return to smoggier fuels
  • Air pollution inside houses, primarily from burning solid fuels like wood, dried dung and biomass, contributed to more than 1 million deaths in 2010

Bloomberg
Updated: 3:57pm, 9 Mar, 2021

