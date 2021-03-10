A woman receives a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in Bangalore, India on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE A woman receives a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in Bangalore, India on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
A woman receives a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in Bangalore, India on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: Quad nations to unveil funding boost for India vaccine output at Friday meeting, US official says

  • Financing agreements between the US, Japan and others will focus on facilities in India making jabs for Novavax and Johnson & Johnson
  • Some of the additional vaccine capacity created will be used in vaccination efforts in Southeast Asian countries

Updated: 6:40am, 10 Mar, 2021

