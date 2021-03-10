A US Predator drone flies over Kandahar Air Field, southern Afghanistan, in January 2010. Photo: AP
India to buy first armed drones from US to counter China and Pakistan
- The US$3 billion purchase of 30 MQ-9B Predator units will boost the country’s land and sea defences as tensions in the region persist
- The drones India currently has can be used only for surveillance and reconnaissance
