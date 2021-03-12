TikTok has been mired in controversy in a number of countries, with authorities raising privacy concerns and security fears due to its links with China. Photo: AP
Pakistan blocks China’s TikTok after complaint over ‘indecent content’
- A previous ban in October was lifted within 10 days after the company vowed to block all accounts involved in spreading ‘obscenity and immorality’
- TikTok is one of the most-downloaded apps in Pakistan behind WhatsApp and Facebook.
Topic | TikTok
TikTok has been mired in controversy in a number of countries, with authorities raising privacy concerns and security fears due to its links with China. Photo: AP