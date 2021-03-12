Huawei equipment and network maintenance contracts are typically cheaper than European competitors such as Ericsson and Nokia. Photo: AP Huawei equipment and network maintenance contracts are typically cheaper than European competitors such as Ericsson and Nokia. Photo: AP
Huawei equipment and network maintenance contracts are typically cheaper than European competitors such as Ericsson and Nokia. Photo: AP
India poised to block Chinese tech giant Huawei from its mobile carriers in June

  • Two of India’s three big telecoms carriers, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, currently use Huawei gear
  • A US campaign to curb Huawei has triggered bans or limits on the use of its equipment around the world

Reuters
Updated: 2:46pm, 12 Mar, 2021

