Huawei equipment and network maintenance contracts are typically cheaper than European competitors such as Ericsson and Nokia. Photo: AP
India poised to block Chinese tech giant Huawei from its mobile carriers in June
- Two of India’s three big telecoms carriers, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, currently use Huawei gear
- A US campaign to curb Huawei has triggered bans or limits on the use of its equipment around the world
Topic | Huawei
Huawei equipment and network maintenance contracts are typically cheaper than European competitors such as Ericsson and Nokia. Photo: AP