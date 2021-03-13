A woman receives a Covid-19 vaccine shot in Gauhati, India. Photo: AP A woman receives a Covid-19 vaccine shot in Gauhati, India. Photo: AP
A woman receives a Covid-19 vaccine shot in Gauhati, India. Photo: AP
Asia /  South Asia

Coronavirus: India reviews AstraZeneca vaccine side effects; Thailand’s Koh Samui eyes October reopening

  • New Delhi decided to conduct the review after several countries suspended their roll-outs of the AstraZeneca jab over blood clot fears
  • Elsewhere, the Philippines has detected its first case of the Brazil variant, while the resort island of Koh Samui plans to reopen to vaccinated from October 1

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agencies

Updated: 5:55pm, 13 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A woman receives a Covid-19 vaccine shot in Gauhati, India. Photo: AP A woman receives a Covid-19 vaccine shot in Gauhati, India. Photo: AP
A woman receives a Covid-19 vaccine shot in Gauhati, India. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE