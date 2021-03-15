If the ban becomes law, India would be the first major economy to make holding cryptocurrency such as bitcoin illegal. Photo: Reuters If the ban becomes law, India would be the first major economy to make holding cryptocurrency such as bitcoin illegal. Photo: Reuters
India
Asia /  South Asia

India to ban cryptocurrencies and fine miners, traders, investors: government official

  • The bill would give holders of private virtual currencies such as bitcoin up to six months to liquidate, after which penalties would be levied
  • It would make India the first major economy to ban cryptocurrencies. Even China, which has banned mining and trading, does not penalise possession

Topic |   India
Reuters
Reuters in New Delhi/Mumbai

Updated: 9:07am, 15 Mar, 2021

