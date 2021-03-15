If the ban becomes law, India would be the first major economy to make holding cryptocurrency such as bitcoin illegal. Photo: Reuters
India to ban cryptocurrencies and fine miners, traders, investors: government official
- The bill would give holders of private virtual currencies such as bitcoin up to six months to liquidate, after which penalties would be levied
- It would make India the first major economy to ban cryptocurrencies. Even China, which has banned mining and trading, does not penalise possession
