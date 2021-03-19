An Indonesian man receives a Covid-19 vaccine shot in Medan. Photo: EPA-EFE An Indonesian man receives a Covid-19 vaccine shot in Medan. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: Indonesia approves AstraZeneca vaccine; Mumbai sees record daily cases

  • The Indonesian food and drug agency says the ‘benefits of giving the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine outweigh the risks’
  • Elsewhere, Thailand is banning its water festival Songkran for the second year in a row, while Mumbai has recorded the most daily cases since the pandemic began

Updated: 4:59pm, 19 Mar, 2021

