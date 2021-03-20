Pakistani PM Imran Khan receives a dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Islamabad on March 18, 2021. Photo: Xinhua Pakistani PM Imran Khan receives a dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Islamabad on March 18, 2021. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: Pakistan PM tests positive for Covid-19 after vaccination; Philippines records highest daily cases

  • PM Imran Khan received a shot of the Chinese-produced Sinopharm vaccine on Thursday, as the country battles a third wave of the virus
  • Elsewhere, India is seeing a spike in infections, while the Philippines reported an all-time high of 7,999 new cases in the past 24 hours

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 6:40pm, 20 Mar, 2021

