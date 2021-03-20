Activists protest against an alleged gang rape of a woman in Lahore in September 2020. File photo: AFP Activists protest against an alleged gang rape of a woman in Lahore in September 2020. File photo: AFP
Pakistani men who raped woman in front of her children sentenced to death

  • Abid Malhi and Shafqat Ali attacked the woman as she was waiting for help at a highway after her car ran out of petrol
  • The men were also sentenced to 14 years’ imprisonment, time that must be served before any executions can take place, the judge said

Agencies

Updated: 11:17pm, 20 Mar, 2021

